- NXT's Liv Morgan worked tonight's SmackDown live event in Tampa, Florida as she teamed up with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch in a victory over Carmella, Lana and Tamina.

The #GLOWFire is strong tonight at #WWETampa with a little help from @wwenxt's @yaonlylivvonce. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

This is not Morgan's first appearance in front of a WWE crowd as she wrestled at WrestleMania Axxess in March and three live events in late December.

- Celebrating a birthday today is WWE Performance Center coach and former WWE Superstar Terry Taylor, who turns 62 years old.

Happy birthday to former #WWE Superstar and #WWE #PerformanceCenter coach, #TerryTaylor! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

- In this interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, WWE Hall of Famer Lita talks about growing up in South Florida, getting started in WWE, women's wrestling, working alongside Jim Ross in the Mae Young Classic, the WWE Performance Center, and more.

