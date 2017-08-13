SummerSlam is just a week away (updated card here) and yesterday we asked which match you're looking forward to the most. The winner was pretty obvious with the Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship Match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman getting the most votes. Coming in second was the U.S. Championship match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. Lot of negativity going into this PPV though as many noted how poorly booked the overall card is this year with a lack of build-up for many of the matches and overall length of the show.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Hst:

"80% of the comments will be about the Fatal 4-Way and the rest will be about how bad the product is right now."

Marky Mark:

"I'm torn. The Fatal 4-Way should be an all out slobber knocker with those four guys just putting on an incredible match filled with brutal spots and I have no idea who will win. On the other hand, Styles and Owens are likely going to try and steal the show. So I'm excited for the Fatal 4-Way because I know it's going to be awesome, but I'm excited for the US title match because it could be a masterpiece."

Big Daddy D:

"Definitely no doubter looking forward to Ken Patera vs. Bad News Brown."

The Greek Guy™:

"Fatal 4-Way mostly. An amazing build up so far that will possibly culminate in an amazing match respectively. I'm also interested in the WWE Championship match. Say what you want about the Mahal - Nakamura match in terms of star/drawing power, prestige, but at least you can't say that the result is predictable. In my book, there is no favorite in that match."

Foxy Pamyu Pamyu:

"I think the match-up I'm looking forward to the most is the audience's attention span vs. the length of the show."

