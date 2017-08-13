Earlier today was Day 19 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament and it came down to Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito in the finals of the tournament. In a match that went just over 36 minutes long, Naito was able to pin Omega to pick up the victory and get his IWGP Heavyweight Title shot in January. Taguchi and Ricochet were also able to win the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship away from The Young Bucks. Here are the results:

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Desperado, Taichi, and Taka Michinoku defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, KUSHIDA, and Hirai Kawato* Guerillas of Destiny defeated Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Togi Makabe and David Finlay* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Juice Robinson, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens* Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet defeated The Young Bucks (c) (IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship)* War Machine (c) defeated Cody and Hangman Page (IWGP Tag Team Championship)* Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Michael Elgin* SANADA, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and EVIL defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Gedo, and Toru Yano* Tetsuya Naito defeated Kenny Omega (G1 Climax 27 Tournament Finals)

Notes from the show: EVIL took out Okada post-match, so that looks to be the next IWGP title feud. Also, NJPW announced Wrestle Kingdom 12 will be on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. Katsuyori Shibata was injured during his main event match with Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Sakura Genesis back on April 9. During the match, Shibata hit Okada with a stiff headbutt, which caused Shibata to start bleeding from the forehead, Shibata was taken to the hospital after the match and was diagnosed with subdural hematoma. Considered to be a career-ending injury, his recovery has been difficult, but Shibata showed up at last night's show (to a huge applause) to tell the fans, "I'm alive!"

