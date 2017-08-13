- Above are multiple angles of Braun Strowman throwing an office chair at Roman Reigns. This moment took place on this week's episode of Raw during their Last Man Standing Match, which Braun Strowman won, thanks to an assist by Samoa Joe.
- Today, former ECW and WWE Star, Spike Dudley, turns 47 years old. From 2001 until 2005, Spike won the WWE Cruiserweight, European, Hardcore (8 times), and Tag Team Championship titles.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.