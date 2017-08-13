- Above is current PROGRESS Women's Champion and Mae Young Competitor, Toni Storm, who talked about being the champ and recently working in WWE's tournament.

- EVOLVE 91 took place last night in Queens, New York. It should be noted, multiple wrestlers worked both EVOLVE and PROGRESS shows last night. Here are the full results:

* "All Ego" Ethan Page defeated ACH

* Darby Allin defeated Timothy Thatcher

* WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & James Drake) (c) defeated Fred Yehi & Jason Kincaid (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

* Mark Haskins defeated Austin Theory

* Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson & Jaka) defeated South Pacific Power Trip (TK Cooper & Travis Banks)

* Matt Riddle (c) defeated Keith Lee, "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams, and WALTER (WWN Championship)

- After performing in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, Michael Elgin took to Twitter to say NJPW has the best wrestling in the world after this year's G1.

If you watched the G1 this past month, there is no way you can say @njpw1972 @njpwglobal isn't the best wrestling in the world — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) August 13, 2017

- PROGRESS held their event in New York City last night, here are the results:

* Jack Gallagher defeated Zack Gibson

* Jinny & Deonna Purrazzo defeated Dahlia Black & Dakota Kai

* Timothy Thatcher defeated Donovan Dijak

* Jimmy Havoc defeated Joey Janela (No DQ Match)

* Mark Haskins defeated Austin Theory, Keith Lee, and Mark Andrews

* Mustache Mountain vs. South Pacific Power Trip - Match didn't finish after TK Cooper was injured during the match (PROGRESS Tag Titles)

* Travis Banks defeated Mustache Mountain (2-on-1 handicap match)

* Matt Riddle defeated Walter (c) (PROGRESS Atlas Championship)

During the tag title match, TK Cooper took off from the top rope to the floor, landing hard, and injuring his ankle. The match had to be stopped, as he was carried to the back. A live report said it was a dislocated ankle. Below are videos of how it happened and Cooper in the hospital.

Update on Cooper:



Dislocated ankle, being tended to in the back. Thunderous applause once again for him.



What an atmosphere #ProgressNYC — FCA Podcast (@falls_count) August 13, 2017

TK Cooper, stretchered from the venue after suffering an apparent ankle injury @ThisIs_Progress pic.twitter.com/uadoO9bdB6 — CSTB (@cstbtweet) August 13, 2017

Hour number 3 in an ER room somewhere in Queens. @PureTKC's foot is on straight again.



This is, indeed, progress. pic.twitter.com/FOi6kPETJp — Glen Joseph (@Glen_Joseph) August 13, 2017

Ain't out the woods yet as to surgery etc but @PureTKC definitely appreciates the outpouring of support. Tough kid. An idiot, but tough. ?? https://t.co/iToR8GcsZQ — Glen Joseph (@Glen_Joseph) August 13, 2017

