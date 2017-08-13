- Above is the full match between DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) vs. The Legacy (Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.) from SummerSlam in 2009.

- On August 15, The Usos will be at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1716 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, Rhode Island from 11am to 1pm. Autographs are first-come, first-served.

- At last night's NXT Live Event in Sacramento, California, William Regal showed off some moves while he danced in the ring with No Way Jose. Regal eventually invited in Referee Drake Wuertz and Ring Announcer Kayla Braxton to join in. This Saturday will be NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, be sure to join us here for live coverage starting at 8pm ET!

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.