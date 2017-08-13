- Above is Sasha Banks doing her entrance as a zombie. Banks will be taking on Nia Jax this Monday with the winner going on to face WWE Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, at SummerSlam, this Sunday.

- On Twitter, a comment was made to Daniel Bryan that Zack Sabre Jr. may have surpassed Bryan as the best submission base wrestler of this generation. Bryan responded: "He may have passed me awhile ago... but don't tell him I said that."

No offence @WWEDanielBryan, but @zacksabrejr may have surpassed you as greatest submission based pro wrestler of this generation #G127 #NJPW — Wrestling News World (@wnwnews) August 13, 2017

He may have passed me awhile ago... but don't tell him I said that — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 13, 2017

