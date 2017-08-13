Source: Sports Illustrated

Brian Cage spoke with Sport Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"One of my idols in wrestling, Chris Kanyon, who later became a good friend, had such an innovative offense. That is also my goal in wrestling. Adding new moves adds spice to a match. When I walk out of the curtain, my look separates me, but I also want to differentiate myself with my moves. I don't want to be another technical guy or another powerhouse. I want people to say, 'Holy s---, Brian Cage is a machine! The s--- he does is inhuman.'"

Goals in 2018:

"There are avenues I want to cross in 2018. New Japan is a major goal on my list, and Ring of Honor is the only company I've never worked with in the United States. TNA has this loose agreement with AAA–John Morrison and Taya are worked the [GFW] house shows – so new possibilities exist."

See Also Former TNA Knockout Champion Leaving GFW

Dream match with AJ Styles:

"I've never worked with JT Dunn, so that's someone I'd like to wrestle, but my all-time dream match is against AJ Styles. Obviously he's in The Fed [WWE] right now, so it will be a little more complicated to have that match now, but I think he's one of the best in the world."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.