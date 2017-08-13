- Above, Randy Orton took out Jinder Mahal in their non-title match this week on SmackDown.
- On Twitter, Finn Balor let "Broken Matt" and "Brother Nero" know that they have woken him. Finn Balor will face off against Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, while The Hardys - yet to have a match officially announced - are expected to be on the card, as well.
Broken Matt ,— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 13, 2017
Brother Nero,
You have #WOKEN
'Fatal' Finn Bálor#wweaugusta #staywoken pic.twitter.com/2rYSwLQ0Yj
