- Above, Randy Orton took out Jinder Mahal in their non-title match this week on SmackDown.

- Yesterday on WWE's Facebook page, NXT Champion Bobby Rhoode spoke with Kayla Braxton about what brought him to NXT, winning the NXT title, and his upcoming match on Saturday against Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III . You can see the full interview below:

- On Twitter, Finn Balor let "Broken Matt" and "Brother Nero" know that they have woken him. Finn Balor will face off against Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, while The Hardys - yet to have a match officially announced - are expected to be on the card, as well.

