- Arjan Bhullar, who in May became the first fighter of Indian origin to join the UFC, announced on Instagram that WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will accompany him to the Octagon for his debut fight at UFC 215 on September 9, 2017, against Luis Henrique.

- WWE has posted this time-lapse video of Sasha Banks being transformed to resemble her WWE Zombies Mattel action figure.

- The WWE Network has added two "Old School" shows: Philadelphia Spectrum 11/24/83 (The Iron Sheik challenges Bob Backlund for the WWF Championship in the main event) and L.A. Sports Arena 7/15/88 (Jake "The Snake" Roberts faces "Ravishing" Rick Rude, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan steps into the ring with Ultimate Warrior, and Andre the Giant battles "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan).

