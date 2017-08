- Above, Nikki Bella is in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire at Applecrest Farm Bistro (a farm-to-table restaurant) where she's trying out their coffee and donuts.

- Steve Austin took a photo with Rapper, Post Malone. Austin is filming season five of his Broken Skull Challenge show, which will air on CMT later this year.

?? A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

