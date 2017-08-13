- Above, AXS TV will begin showing this year's G1 Climax 27 tournament, starting on Friday, August 18 at 8pm ET. The first show will feature Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

- Earlier today, NJPW's Global Twitter account said that the G1 Climax 27 was trending at number one in the United States. With the G1 Special kicking things off in Long Beach, California, NJPW continues to push into the U.S. market as they look to open a US based dojo and tour in early 2018.

Thanks to the support of fans, #G127 was trending at number 1 in the USA! You guys are the best! Relive all the G1 action on @njpwworld! — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 13, 2017

- Early on in this year's tournament, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi teased a feud (Omega was unhappy that Ibushi left NJPW last year) with the potential of the two wrestlers meeting in the finals. While Omega made it, Ibushi came up short, but he was backstage to speak with Omega just after his loss. In the NJPW's photo below, Omega doesn't seem like he wants to talk, continuing the potential feud.

#IBUSHI meets #KENNY ? #G127 Final in RYOGOKU #njpw #njpwworld A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

