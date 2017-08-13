- Above, AXS TV will begin showing this year's G1 Climax 27 tournament, starting on Friday, August 18 at 8pm ET. The first show will feature Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Thanks to the support of fans, #G127 was trending at number 1 in the USA! You guys are the best! Relive all the G1 action on @njpwworld!— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 13, 2017
- Early on in this year's tournament, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi teased a feud (Omega was unhappy that Ibushi left NJPW last year) with the potential of the two wrestlers meeting in the finals. While Omega made it, Ibushi came up short, but he was backstage to speak with Omega just after his loss. In the NJPW's photo below, Omega doesn't seem like he wants to talk, continuing the potential feud.
