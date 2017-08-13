- Above, Cesaro is joined by Renee Young as the two play some Clash Royal and talk about fears.

- WWE took a look at John Cena's SummerSlam losing streak, which goes back to 2011. The article focused on each of his losing efforts against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk/Big Show, and CM Punk.

WWE Legend Rips Vince McMahon Over Shinsuke Nakamura - John Cena Story, Calls Him A Cry Baby
- As noted, Sami Zayn started a campaign to raise $48,000 to go towards a Mobile Medical Unit to be used in Syria. With just over 1,000 donors Zayn was able to reach that goal and Zayn is now letting fans know that he will match any amount donated - up to $10,000 - until SummerSlam on Sunday.


