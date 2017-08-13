- Above, Cesaro is joined by Renee Young as the two play some Clash Royal and talk about fears.

- As noted, Sami Zayn started a campaign to raise $48,000 to go towards a Mobile Medical Unit to be used in Syria. With just over 1,000 donors Zayn was able to reach that goal and Zayn is now letting fans know that he will match any amount donated - up to $10,000 - until SummerSlam on Sunday.

