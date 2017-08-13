- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring NXT Women's Champion Asuka. Next week's subject will be Nia Jax.
- Wade Barrett stopped by Starbucks to pick up a coffee and instead of putting "Stu" on the cup, an employee wrote "Nexus" in reference to the WWE stable he the leader of. Barrett started in development with WWE in 2007 and stayed with the company until May of last year.
Guess the Starbucks chap wasn't impressed with the name 'Stu'... #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/jLz9Rc1Azd— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 13, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.