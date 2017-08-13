- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring NXT Women's Champion Asuka. Next week's subject will be Nia Jax.

Backstage vibes at #sdlive ???? @shinsukenakamura @realtozawa @wweshop A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

A little #TwistedBliss A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Aug 6, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

You know what that means ...... ?? @thislukeharper A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

- Wade Barrett stopped by Starbucks to pick up a coffee and instead of putting "Stu" on the cup, an employee wrote "Nexus" in reference to the WWE stable he the leader of. Barrett started in development with WWE in 2007 and stayed with the company until May of last year.

Guess the Starbucks chap wasn't impressed with the name 'Stu'... #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/jLz9Rc1Azd — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 13, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.