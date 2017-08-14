After being hospitalized on Saturday morning, Ric Flair's manager is now asking for prayers for the wrestling legend as he deals with "some tough medical issues."

Flair's manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, posted the following on social media on Sunday night:

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues???? — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Rory Karpf, director for ESPN's upcoming 30 for 30 documentary on Flair, also asked for prayers.

Please pray for my friend Ric Flair and keep him in your thoughts — Rory Karpf (@RoryKarpf) August 14, 2017

It was reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that Flair, who is 68 years old, was admitted to an intensive care unit on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. Zanoni, however, said he was hospitalized for "routine monitoring." She also said there is "no reason to panic."

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

We'll keep you posted as this story develops.

