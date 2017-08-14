After being hospitalized on Saturday morning, Ric Flair's manager is now asking for prayers for the wrestling legend as he deals with "some tough medical issues."

Flair's manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, posted the following on social media on Sunday night:


Rory Karpf, director for ESPN's upcoming 30 for 30 documentary on Flair, also asked for prayers.


It was reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that Flair, who is 68 years old, was admitted to an intensive care unit on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. Zanoni, however, said he was hospitalized for "routine monitoring." She also said there is "no reason to panic."


We'll keep you posted as this story develops.

