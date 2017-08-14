WWE just announced the date and location for next year's SummerSlam, which will take place on August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. NXT will take place the day prior, here is WWE's full release:

08/14/2017 STAMFORD, Conn. & BROOKLYN, N.Y.– Barclays Center, NYC & Company and WWE today announced that SummerSlam Week will return to Brooklyn for the fourth consecutive year in August 2018 with SummerSlam,Monday Night Raw®,SmackDown® Liveand NXT® once again taking place at Barclays Center over four consecutive nights.

2018 Key Dates:

Saturday, August 18 – NXT

Sunday, August 19 – SummerSlam

Monday August 20 – Monday Night Raw

Tuesday, August 21 – SmackDown Live

"We're thrilled to host four consecutive nights of major WWE events, highlighted by SummerSlam, again next year," said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. "We have enjoyed a terrific partnership with WWE while hosting SummerSlam the past three years, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow our relationship with WWE and NYC & Company."

"Barclays Center and NYC & Company continue to be amazing partners for WWE, and we are thrilled to bring SummerSlam Week back to New York City next year," said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. "We look forward to working with our partners to build upon the incredible success of the last three years to create another unprecedented celebration for the WWE Universe."

SummerSlam takes place this Sunday, August 20, live from Barclays Center. The event, which streams live around the world on WWE Network, features the biggest stars of WWE, including John Cena®, Brock Lesnar®, Roman Reigns™, Seth Rollins™, Alexa Bliss™, Jinder Mahal™, Shinsuke Nakamura™, Naomi™, Braun Strowman™, The New Day™ and many more. In addition, SummerSlam Week in Brooklyn features a series of activities including interactive fan experiences and community outreach programs designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region.

Ticket and suite information for SummerSlam in 2018 will be announced in the near future.

