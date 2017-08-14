Alberto El Patron has been stripped of the GFW World Heavyweight Championship, the company announced in a statement on Monday. You can read the statement below:

GFW has concluded its internal consideration of the events surrounding the suspension of Alberto El Patron. While it is apparent that initial reports unfairly characterized El Patron's involvement in the incident in the Orlando airport, we are nonetheless disappointed with the manner in which he dealt with this situation; we expect more decorum from all on the GFW roster, especially the World Champion. We have communicated with El Patron our decision to strip him of his championship title. No decision has been taken as to the date on which he will be reinstated to the roster, the conditions of which are a private matter between the company and El Patron.

Police confirmed that El Patron was detained following a domestic incident at the Orlando International Airport on July 9, 2017. He was not arrested and no charges were filed at the time.

TMZ reported Patron allegedly roughed up a female companion but did not mention his girlfriend Paige by name. There has been no indication that Patron got physical. In response, Paige tweeted this:

"WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico," tweeted Paige. "Please leave us alone. That's it."

Paige's tweet was highly disputed by eyewitness accounts and reports that followed the incident. TMZ obtained audio from the incident where Alberto is heard telling someone, possibly Paige, to "call the cops." Paige is heard crying and yelling, "Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f-ck alone. I'm trying to get away from you!"

A witness claimed El Patron and Paige were arguing and Patron told Paige he was pressing charges against her. A witness told Heavy.com that the couple were arguing on the airport tram system, with Paige screaming at El Patron that he had been doing cocaine for "two days straight" and she called him abusive. There were also claims El Patron smelled like alcohol.

GFW announced on July 12, 2017 that El Patron was suspended indefinitely. Over the course of the investigation, authorities determined Paige could face charges but none have been filed at press time. Patron has not worked for GFW since his suspension.

Both Paige and El Patron addressed the incident during a radio interview on Busted Open with Bully Ray and Dave Lagreca earlier this month. Each claimed they planned to return to work soon, with Paige going back to WWE and El Patron to GFW. Patron claimed a date for his return had been set but GFW clarified he was still suspended.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.