WWE covered the news Ric Flair was hospitalized in Atlanta, GA over the weekend on their official website and ran comments from his management team that he's dealing with "tough medical issues."

As noted earlier here at WrestlingINC.com , it was learned (via Pro Wrestling Sheet ) that Flair, 68, was admitted to an intensive care unit on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. At the time, his manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, indicated there was no reason to panic. A tone that seemed to change early Monday morning when she asked for prayers and positive energy for the Hall of Famer.

PWInsider.com pointed out that while there is no confirmation on Flair's exact issues, it was written in his To Be The Man autobiography that he suffers from Alcoholic cardiomyopathy. The condition is a result of prolonged alcohol abuse and can result in heart failure. The effects of the alcohol damage the myocardium where it is unable to efficiently pump blood.

Head WWE producer Michael Hayes visited Flair on Sunday prior to flying to Boston for RAW and tweeted, "I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!!"

