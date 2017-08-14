- Above is a clip from this week's WWE Music Power 10 episode with Sasha Banks.
"Legends Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat - Rivals in the NWA and WCW - reunite to recall their favorite tales from their great careers."
- As seen below, SmackDown Superstars Chad Gable, Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger did a photo-op with the NBA Championship trophies belonging to the NBA's Miami Heat while in Miami for a live event on Sunday night.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.