- Hiroshi Tanahashi cut his signature blonde hair and colored it a dark shade of red for an upcoming movie he is filming. Tanahashi, who worked the G1 Climax Tournament with a biceps injury, is set to begin filming this week. Below is a photo of his new haircut:

The filming of the movie begins from tomorrmw. So I cut hair. #movie pic.twitter.com/vJ5sz45cj7 — ???? (@tanahashi1_100) August 14, 2017

- Ring of Honor announced that Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & NEVER Openweight Six Men Champions Bushi, Evil and Sanada) will face The Bullet Club (ROH World Champion Cody, ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Adam Page) in the War of the Worlds UK: London main event on Friday, August 18, 2017. There will be three shows on the tour promoted by ROH in conjunction with NJPW, CMLL and Revolution Pro Wrestling. You can read more details by clicking here.

- The Young Bucks bid farewell to Tokyo after losing the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship to Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet on Sunday. You can view a photo below:

Good bye Japan! Not sure when we'll be back but it's always a pleasure. Tokyo is one of my favorite places to visit and perform! pic.twitter.com/Mw0S9uXO81 — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 14, 2017

