- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman sending a warning to Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Fatal 4 Way match at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.
I had a great experience the NXT live events for the first time at this weekend.— Kairi Sane?? (@KairiSaneWWE) August 13, 2017
I felt your kindness.
I'm really appreciate to you!???? pic.twitter.com/IvyADmUh9D
- Below is video of Cathy Kelly announcing John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match for this week's WWE SmackDown:
BREAKING: @catherinekelley has the scoop that @JohnCena will go one-on-one with @WWE Champion @JinderMahal TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/ptakzQMH4A— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.