Source: TMZ

Ric Flair is in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery, a representative from WWE told TMZ Sports.

As previously reported, Flair, 68, was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit in Atlanta, GA on Saturday and the situation has worsened. It's known at press time what procedure he's having but that it's happening "momentarily."

Story developing...

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.