- Tito Ortiz is just over six months into his latest retirement but is already teasing a rematch against Chael Sonnen, according to MMAJunkie. Ortiz recently underwent surgery on his neck where he had multiple discs replaced. He noted on Instagram the surgery, performed by Dr. William Smith, went great and he walked out of the hospital. He noted he is now pain free. Ortiz last fought at Bellator 170 were he lost to Chael Sonnen via submission.

Mark Hunt vs. Marcin Tybura will headline UFC Fight Night Sydney from the Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2017. The bout was confirmed by UFC Europe on Instagram . Hunt is coming off a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis from a Fight Night show in June, while Tybura last fought against Andrei Arlovski, a fight he won by unanimous decision. Hunt is currently the No. 6 ranked heavyweight and Tybura is ranked No. 10. Details on tickets are available at UFC.com/sydney

- Conor McGregor told MMAFighting.com that he's booking super-fan Mick Konstantin and one friend a trip to see his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. Konstantin had a social media post go viral this past week after posting a song — that featured him playing the ukulele with custom lyrics — detailing McGregor's journey from relative obscurity to the upcoming contest against Maywether. You can check it out embedded below:

