- Above is video of Samoa Joe talking to Mike Rome at tonight's WWE RAW in Boston. Regarding Sunday's SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Joe says his first reign as champion will begin then but if anyone pops off tonight at RAW, they won't have to wait until SummerSlam.
- As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Miami, West Palm Beach, Lowell, Kingston, Bethlehem and Amherst:
See @WWENXT in South Florida...#NXTMiami: October 6th#NXTWestPalm: October 14th— Triple H (@TripleH) August 14, 2017
Tickets on sale Fri. at 10am at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR pic.twitter.com/7OXN5xgRMD
.@WWENXT is on the road September 21st-24th#NXTLowell #NXTKingston#NXTBethlehem#NXTAmherst— Triple H (@TripleH) August 14, 2017
Tickets on sale Fri. at 10am. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/tfH2lcE2Ah
