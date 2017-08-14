Source: F4WOnline

Ric Flair has undergone surgery but the situation is still "extremely serious," according to F4WOnline.com.

According to the report, Flair was scheduled to have surgery this week but it's unknown whether the surgery today was the original surgery scheduled or a new surgery. The reason for the WWE Hall of Famer's hospitalization to an Intensive Care Unit in Atlanta, GA on Saturday is still not known. It's believed Flair is dealing with a heart issue but nothing has been confirmed.

When Flair was first hospitalized, his manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, indicated it was for routine monitoring and there was no reason to panic. Shortly after midnight on Sunday night, the situation seemed to worsen with her tweeting to pray for and send positive energy to The Nature Boy.

Head WWE producer Michael Hayes visited Flair on Sunday and tweeted that he can "assure" that Flair needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes.

TMZ reported Monday afternoon that Flair was in a medically induced coma and was being prepped for surgery. As mentioned in this report, that surgery has been performed.

