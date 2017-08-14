As noted, tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW from Boston will feature Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax with the winner going on to face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at the pay-per-view on Sunday. PWInsider reports that the current plan is for Sasha to win tonight's match and become the new #1 contender.

Below is the current confirmed SummerSlam card going into tonight's show:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley's replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

