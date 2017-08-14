Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a lengthy video package looking at the recent feud with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro.

- We're live from the TD Garden in Boston as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose calls for the music to be cut. He knows everyone is asking what's up with he and Seth Rollins after last week. Ambrose calls Rollins out to the ring and here he comes to another pop.

Ambrose says he's sick and tired of playing the games. He's just going to ask... what is Rollins doing? They have some back and forth before Rollins says they both know that they can run this place if they team up again. Rollins says if Ambrose is willing to put the past in the past, he's done playing games. Rollins offers his fist for a Shield-style bump and fans pop, then a "yes!" chant breaks out. Ambrose takes it all in and thinks about it. Ambrose can't believe this. This leads to another argument between the two. Rollins says maybe this was just a stupid idea, but maybe it wasn't. Rollins gets hype and says no one can touch them. He changes his tune and says maybe too much has happened. He's done playing games. He goes to leave but Ambrose stops him. The crowd pops as they stand in the middle of the ring. Ambrose offers his fist and the crowd pops. Rollins stares at Ambrose.

Rollins raises his fist but stops and goes to leave. Some fans boo. They start shoving each other. Ambrose tackles Rollins and they start going at it. Ambrose mounts Rollins with strikes on the mat. Ambrose gets up and asks Rollins what his problem is. Ambrose goes t leave but Rollins attacks from behind and beats him up. Ambrose tackles Rollins out to the floor but they get hung up on the ropes and it looks bad. They're sitting on the floor when the music hits and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

The champs attack and beat Ambrose down first, tossing him over the barrier. They double team Rollins now, sending him into the barrier. They roll Rollins into the ring and stomp away. The "you look stupid" chants start up. Ambrose finally hits the ring for the save but the numbers game catches up. The babyfaces try for another comeback but get shut down. They finally get up at the same time and unload on the champions. Sheamus gets knocked to the floor. They double team Cesaro and send him over next. Rollins and Ambrose stand tall as the champs recover at ringside. Another "yes!" chant breaks out. They actually do the fist offering one more time. Finally they put their fists together and stand tall for a pop in the middle of the ring. Ambrose's music hits as Cesaro and Sheamus look on from the ramp. The music hits and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to loud "you suck!" chants. Angle makes Rollins and Ambrose vs. Cesaro and Sheamus for SummerSlam on Sunday.

- Still to come, the SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way participants will be in the ring at the same time, for the first time. Also, Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers send well wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

#1 Contenders Match: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

We go to the ring and out first comes Nia Jax. Sasha Banks is out next to a big hometown pop as Mike Rome does the introduction. Before the bell hits, the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. There's a tall lifeguard chair sitting at ringside and she watches the match from there.

The bell rings and Nia floors Sasha to start the match. Nia mocks Sasha and stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they're going at it as Bliss looks on. Nia dumps Sasha to the apron with a headbutt. Nia comes down and Sasha tries to fight for control but Nia grabs her and launches her into the barrier. Sasha hits hard and the referee starts counting. We get replays of the spot and come back to Nia pinning Sasha for a 2 count in the ring. Nia applies a bear hug in the middle of the ring now.

Nia dominates Sasha some more and runs her over. Nia drops a big leg drop but Sasha kicks out at 2. They tangle back & forth and Sasha gets on Nia's back but Nia ends up turning that into a Samoan Drop. Sasha kicks out at 2. Nia shows some frustration before hitting another Samoan Drop. Sasha rolls to the floor for a breather and avoids the pin.

Sasha comes back in for a 2 count. Nia misses an elbow and they both go down. Nia is slow to get up but she gets to her feet first. Bliss looks on as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nia has Sasha up top for a superplex but Sasha fights her. Sasha goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Nia hangs on. Sasha ends up hitting the double knees to the gut in the corner but Nia kicks out at 2. Sasha ends up unloading with knees in the corner. Sasha charges but Nia gets her boot up. Sasha gets the Banks Statement applied out of nowhere.

Nia crawls for the bottom rope but Sasha blocks her and tightens the hold. Sasha blocks the counter and drops Nia on her face in the middle of the ring. Sasha gets the hold applied again and tightens it in the middle of the ring. Nia taps and Sasha is going to SummerSlam.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Sasha Banks

- After the match, Sasha's music hits as Bliss looks on from her chair. Sasha stands tall and they stare each other down.

- Kurt Angle is backstage watching and he's excited about how tremendous SummerSlam will be, which is why he's called The Hardys in. He mentions how they won't be able to wrestle The Revival at SummerSlam. The Miztourage walks in to interrupt and the WWE Intercontinental Champion isn't happy about what happened last week with Brock Lesnar. This leads to Miz vs. Jason Jordan being made for tonight. A referee walks in and tells Angle that they have a problem with Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. Angle hurries off and we go back to commercial.

