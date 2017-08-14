In the video above, Titus O'Neil talks to Renee Young and reveals that a WWE SummerSlam match will take place on tonight's go-home RAW from Boston - Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Titus says he and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle talked things over and they decided it would be better to have the match on RAW.
EXCLUSIVE: "I'm going to #SummerSlam... and quite honestly it should have been me the whole time!" - BOSSton's own @SashaBanksWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/05rQ3wsOpu— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2017
