Ric Flair had successful surgery today and it was not heart related. Flair's manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, tweeted the following:

Ric had surgery today (not [heart] related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep [praying] 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy

WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund indicated on Facebook that Flair was having "colon surgery." He wrote the following:

I've heard nothing on the outcome of Ric Flairs colon surgery this afternoon but the outpouring of prayers and love re-enforce that he definitely is "THE MAN".

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Saturday that Flair, 68, was admitted to an intensive care unit on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. It was reported on Monday by TMZ that Flair was in a medically induced coma and was being prepped for surgery. Their report never confirmed what type of surgery Flair was undergoing.

It was reported by F4WOnline.com that Flair was scheduled to have surgery this week but it's unknown whether the surgery he had was the original surgery scheduled or a new surgery.

Flair is resting with his family by his side.

