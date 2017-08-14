Source: ESPN

Finn Balor spoke to ESPN on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Maybe we will, maybe we won't [see the Demon King at SummerSlam]. A lot of people are under the impression that Finn Balor relies on the Demon King, but that is certainly not the case. If it's required and emotions are running high going into SummerSlam then maybe the Demon King will show up. If not, we'll see the Demon King in the near future I'm sure."

Facing Bray Wyatt:

"[Wyatt] talks in riddles. He talks in tongues. Half the time I don't even understand it. I know he can talk a lot, that's for sure. You give him the mic, you're gonna have a hard time getting the mic back. He certainly likes to talk. Whether it makes any sense or not is up to the people listening. Regardless of what he says or for how long he says it, when the bell rings he is one of the absolute best out there for the last four years he's been at the top. He's been doing tremendous things. You can't ever discredit his ability in the ring. I think people forget how big Bray is. Bray is like 300, 320 pounds. He moves like he's 220. He's definitely a force to be reckoned with in the ring and it's something I'm going to have to adjust my style every day to help cope with it."

His feud with Samoa Joe in NXT:

"I always go back to my days in NXT and look at my feud with Samoa Joe. That was one of the best periods of growth for me. Joe really turned me from a wrestler, in the sense of I want to try and wrestle people, to having to fight Joe. There's a lot of similarities size-wise between Joe and Bray, so I'm able to apply a lot of those lessons facing Joe and bring those forward to face Bray."

