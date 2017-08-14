Alberto El Patron says it was his suggestion for Global Force Wrestling to strip him of their Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

The former GFW World Heavyweight Champion issued a statement Monday evening on his Instagram , writing that he wanted to show that Impact "doesn't have favorites and everyone gets treated the same." His statement is available in its entirety below:

My company Impact and I have come to an agreement that it's best for both parties if I be stripped from the championships. I came up with the suggestion just to show that Impact doesn't have favorites and everyone gets treated the same. Apologies to fans and my brothers and sisters in the company, even though I came out all clear and there was no wrong doing, it was still a scandal. So thanks for your support and let's move forward more positively. One day I hope to be your champ again! #SiSiSi

This is a positive guys I promise. Please treat it like such! God bless everyone and I hope you all have a great day! ???? A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

As reported earlier here at WrestlingINC.com, GFW announced Monday morning they were "disappointed with the manner" in which El Patron dealt with the incident involving Paige at the Orlando International Airport last month and thus communicated to him their decision to strip him of the title. They also wrote no decision has been decided upon as to the date he will be reinstated to the roster.

