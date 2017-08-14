Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion on tonight's RAW from the TD Garden in Boston. The match was originally announced for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view but was just moved up this afternoon.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:
Bow down to your king. #RAW #205Live @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/PRD4SrlHpL— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
#TitusWorldwide is in the house as @TitusONeilWWE leads @TozawaAkira to the ring on #RAW for the BIGGEST match of his career! #205Live pic.twitter.com/INWFIyR2Kf— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017
Is @TozawaAkira a serious threat to @WWENeville's #Cruiserweight throne? #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/08904nJk8K— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 15, 2017
?? of the Cruiserweights @WWENeville has a bone to pick with the officiating as this #Cruiserweight Title match rolls on... #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/pjABNhBpSB— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017
Yep, @TozawaAkira just got dropped from the #NevilleLevel... #RAW #205Live @WWENeville pic.twitter.com/W3wOPlGE69— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 15, 2017
THAT. CLOSE. #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/hW1pEg3oXo— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017
It's a #TitusWorldwide party as @TozawaAkira DETHRONES THE KING, defeating @WWENeville for the @WWE #Cruiserweight Title! #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/eyvYjssnl7— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
Here is your winner, and NEWWWWWW #Cruiserweight Champion @TozawaAkira! #RAW #205Live @TitusONeilWWE @ApolloCrews pic.twitter.com/bA9OE2HOJG— 205Live (@WWE205Live) August 15, 2017
HE DID IT! #TitusWorldwide's @TozawaAkira is your NEW #Cruiserweight Champion!!! #AndNew #RAW #205Live @WWENeville @TitusONeilWWE pic.twitter.com/mwd5fF8ve7— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
