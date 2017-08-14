Tonight's Raw is without its regular ring announcer, JoJo, as Mike Rome is handling ring introductions for the first time. JoJo is absent from tonight's show at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts due to a death in her family.

This news comes from her official fansite, who sent out a statement tonight on Twitter saying that her sister, Gigi, has passed away.

JoJo will not be working tonight's episode of RAW as she has been sent home from Boston. This is due to her sister, Gigi, passing away. It is with our deepest sympathies that we send our condolences to JoJo and her family. They are in our thoughts.

JoJo will not be working tonight's episode of #RAW. You're all in our thoughts @ItsJoseann ?? pic.twitter.com/6Op465uwzi — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) August 14, 2017

