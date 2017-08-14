WWE has confirmed that Finn Balor will be bringing his paint to Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view for the match with Bray Wyatt, which is now a rematch as Wyatt pinned Balor in singles action on tonight's go-home RAW from Boston.

After the match, Wyatt covered Balor in fake blood. Balor later requested the rematch and the match was made official by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, as seen above. The announcers later confirmed that Balor will be bringing Demon Balor to Brooklyn.

It was also confirmed that Neville will get his rematch from new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa on Sunday.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

