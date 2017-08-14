- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, which will feature John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for the first-time ever in a non-title main event.

- This week's WWE 205 Live will feature a Titus Worldwide celebration for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa. For those who missed it, it has been confirmed that Neville will get his rematch at SummerSlam on Sunday in Brooklyn.

- As noted, Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax on tonight's RAW to earn a title shot from RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-view. Sasha tweeted the following after the match and the face-off with Bliss:

You can sit on however high a chair you need. As long I'm here you'll NEVER be on top of the #Raw Women's Division. #BossTown #legitboss — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 15, 2017

