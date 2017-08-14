- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, which will feature John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for the first-time ever in a non-title main event.
- As noted, Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax on tonight's RAW to earn a title shot from RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-view. Sasha tweeted the following after the match and the face-off with Bliss:
You can sit on however high a chair you need. As long I'm here you'll NEVER be on top of the #Raw Women's Division. #BossTown #legitboss— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 15, 2017
