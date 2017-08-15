- Last night's WWE RAW saw Emma receive another opportunity in the ring - a losing effort to Mickie James. Above is Fallout video of Emma ranting about the loss and about how she didn't have time to prepare. Emma says Sasha Banks and Nia Jax get opportunities while she continues to get screwed over. She says maybe someone should actually pay attention to her "#GiveEmmaAChance" campaign.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on SummerSlam opponent Sasha Banks after last night's face-off between the two:

I am the best. I am the goddess. I am the Champion.

...and that's way better than a "Boss" anyday. #SummerSlam #BlissedOff pic.twitter.com/zRwAbMECr7 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 15, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.