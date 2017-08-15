Thanks to Christopher Collett for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Springfield, MA:
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin
* Luke Harper, Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger defeated Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Natalya and Becky Lynch
* Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis
* John Cena defeated Rusev
