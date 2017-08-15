Thanks to Christopher Collett for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Springfield, MA:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Usos, Breezango and The Hype Bros

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

* Luke Harper, Sin Cara and Tye Dillinger defeated Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Natalya and Becky Lynch

* Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

* John Cena defeated Rusev

