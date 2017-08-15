Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island with the final hype for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* John Cena faces Jinder Mahal tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* AJ Styles to apologize to Shane McMahon

* Natalya battles Becky Lynch before SummerSlam title showdown

* Breezango returns to "Fashion Peaks" one last time

