Seth Rollins spoke to Sky Sports on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I think we have maybe the most talented roster of all time. I don't think we need anybody to help or crossover. If they want to come over to our world and have some fun then that's cool but we're happy doing our thing on our own."

His favorite SummerSlam moments:

"SummerSlam was a big part of my childhood and there have been some legendary matches. I really liked it when Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior teamed up against Slaughter and Adnan one year. I loved it when Liz and Savage got married too. Bulldog and Bret at Wembley, the TLC match between The Hardyz, Dudleys, Edge & Christian; there's a tonne of memories."

