Sean Waltman spoke with Uproxx about a number of topics surrounding DX. Here are some of the highlights:

"Actually the only thing that I can honestly say I really regret now is the blackface thing. I did not understand. Here's the thing: I consider myself pretty well, for somebody that didn't go to high school, pretty well educated. I know a lot of things, but I never saw an actual minstrel show, blackface thing. Recently, I saw something about it and I was horrified, horrified at how mean-spirited all that stuff was. I look at it way different now."

Saying Chyna was the "magic ingredient" in DX:

"It was just a regular group [otherwise]. Not a regular group, because it was extraordinary talent, but there's been a lot of groups with extraordinary talent. She was just so unique. It's just that's how I feel about it. I just wanted to acknowledge that. Then Brian James [acknowledged it] too [after I tweeted]."

What the process was to add the New Age Outlaws:

"Before Shawn left, before WrestleMania where he dropped the title, they had been doing some stuff thinking about bringing them in on it. When Paul contacted me about being DX, he told, 'We're thinking about having Brian [Road Dogg] and Billy [Gunn],' and that's exactly how it happened. They were getting over on their own. ...We all had really good rapport with each other. We all traveled a lot and hung out a lot together before that when I was there the first time when Billie was in the Smoking Gunns and Road Dog was with Jeff Jarrett. It was pretty easy for that to work."

