As Ric Flair remains hospitalized, earlier today Charlotte sent out thanks to all the fans for their support and posted a photo of her family. In the caption, she wrote:

"Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. ?????? We will update everyone when we have more information. ????????"

Yesterday, Ric Flair had undergone successful surgery (non-heart related) but the situation was still considered "extremely serious," according to F4WOnline.com. TMZ added that Flair's family is by his side.

According to F4WOnline.com, Flair was scheduled to have surgery this week but it's unknown whether the surgery today was the original surgery scheduled or a new surgery. The reason for the WWE Hall of Famer's hospitalization to an Intensive Care Unit in Atlanta, GA on Saturday is still not known. It's believed Flair is dealing with a heart issue but nothing has been confirmed.

When Flair was first hospitalized, his manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, indicated it was for routine monitoring and there was no reason to panic. Shortly after midnight on Sunday night, the situation seemed to worsen with her tweeting to pray for and send positive energy to The Nature Boy.

