- As seen in this new "UpUpDownDown" video from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, the WWE Superstar Rocket League Tournament will be kicking off soon. They have custom title belts that the winners will walk away with. Superstars participating include Sasha Banks, Neville, Bayley, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.
- "The Wall" with John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson was officially released today. You can purchase the DVD, Blu-ray or VOD version via Amazon at this link. Cena tweeted the following on the release:
An intense thriller and a very fun watch. @TheWallMovie is available on Blu-ray today!https://t.co/ptRlrF9ikG pic.twitter.com/3rlrLKJmFi— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 15, 2017
