- As seen in this new "UpUpDownDown" video from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, the WWE Superstar Rocket League Tournament will be kicking off soon. They have custom title belts that the winners will walk away with. Superstars participating include Sasha Banks, Neville, Bayley, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

- The "Table For 3" episode with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat that was scheduled to premiere after last night's RAW did not air, apparently due to Flair's weekend hospitalization and the surgery that he underwent on Monday. A one-hour "Ric Flair: Forever The Man" special aired instead. That special can currently be found in the "Originals" section of the WWE Network . No word yet on when the "Table For 3" episode will air.

- "The Wall" with John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson was officially released today. You can purchase the DVD, Blu-ray or VOD version via Amazon at this link. Cena tweeted the following on the release:

An intense thriller and a very fun watch. @TheWallMovie is available on Blu-ray today!https://t.co/ptRlrF9ikG pic.twitter.com/3rlrLKJmFi — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 15, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.