Paige appeared with Alberto El Patron for the Malik Rose Bowling Tournament on Monday in San Antonio, Texas. The event raised money for the Salvation Army's Emergency Family Shelter.

As seen below, KENS5's Chelsey Hernandez approached Paige and asked her for an update on when she will be back to TV.

"Hopefully within the next couple of months, fingers crossed," Paige said. "Now I have to get cleared by WWE doctors."

Also below are more photos of Paige and Alberto at the event:

Alright @RealPaigeWWE FANS @JaviPerezKENS5 also wanted to know when she's returning to TV... Here you go!!! pic.twitter.com/vL2N0pSFqW — Chelsey Hernandez TV (@ChelseyKENS5) August 15, 2017

Had so much fun at the @salarmysatx charity bowl. Full of fantastic people. Thanks for having us! pic.twitter.com/HstGHUb8iO — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 15, 2017

Time to do some charity bowling around La Cantera in SA with @salarmysatx can't wait to meet everyone! pic.twitter.com/Aae56YTUAY — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 14, 2017

