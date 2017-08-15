Source: Screen Geek

AJ Styles wants to face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 next year, a match that he prefers over one against Finn Balor.

Styles made the comments while speaking with fans while at Wizard World Columbus recently.

"There's a couple guys that I'm looking forward to getting into the ring with whether it's Shinsuke or Finn or Seth," said Styles. "You know, guys like that – or even going back to Roman. I love wrestling those guys."

Styles, who is on the SmackDown roster, said if he had to pick one of those guys to face at WrestleMania it's Shinsuke Nakamura. He explained:

"I'm picking Shinsuke. Sorry, that's nothing on Finn Balor," said Styles. "The reason why I say this is because at Wrestlemania, it's not going to happen with Finn Balor and I. Why? Because he's on Raw. Shinsuke's my best chance getting into that Main Event picture at Wrestlemania. That's why he wins the championship. I hope he wins it so I can get in there and wrestle him at Wrestlemania."

Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura signed with WWE together from New Japan Pro Wrestling early last year as part of what was literally a "talent raid." Styles, the current WWE United States Champion on his second reign with the belt, is a one-time WWE Champion. Shortly before coming to WWE, Styles and Nakamura faced one-another in an IWGP Intercontinental Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 10.

"I think it's great that Shinsuke is getting an opportunity to be – I don't know if it's going to be main event – but I think it's cool that it's going to be one of them," said Styles. "This guy has paid his dues. He's been in Japan for a long time and he's so charismatic in everything he does. I'm looking forward to the match just like everyone else."

H/t to ScreenGeek.net for the quotes.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.