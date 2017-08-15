- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Hard Nocks South Life" from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring trainer Rob MacIntyre helping Cena work on upper body exercises.
- Dolph Ziggler revealed on Twitter that he will be judging a roast battle at the New York Comedy Club on Thursday night. Ziggler will also be appearing on FOX Business show "Kennedy Nation" next Tuesday. Ziggler, who does not have a SummerSlam match, tweeted the following on his SummerSlam Week plans:
8/17 roast battle judge @NewYorkComedy— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) August 13, 2017
8/18 @Cricketnation Brooklyn
8/19 @MakeAWish event
8/21 #WWEAlbany
8/22 @KennedyNation @FoxBusiness
