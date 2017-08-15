- Above is the latest GFW US Xplosion match, featuring Jon Bolen vs. Mahabali Shera.
- Below is a new promo for the Super X Cup tournament finals between Taiji Ishimori and Dezmond Xavier, which will take place at Destination X on Thursday.
Thursday at #DestX it is the #SuperXCupFinals @DezmondXavier faces @Taiji_Ishimori and only one man can win! Who will it be? Find out LIVE pic.twitter.com/msiWfonMJQ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.