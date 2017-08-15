- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Cena shows off his 2006 "Batmobile" Lamborghini Murciélago Coupé and tells a funny story about the only time Dean Ambrose talked to him.
- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler reunited over the weekend at the Icons of Wrestling signing in Philadelphia.
Thx to all who attended Icons of Wrestling Sat in #Philly. @JerryLawler & I had a great time. @tonyschiavone24 too! pic.twitter.com/ySibX8tdO8— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 13, 2017
Business is about to pick up!! Thanks King @JerryLawler & Good Ol' @JRsBBQ!! pic.twitter.com/vfwIbrA1ry— Peter Kurek (@peterkurek) August 13, 2017
