Source: F4WOnline

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital, according to F4Wonline.com. We now know that Flair underwent colon surgery on Monday to remove a blockage that was the catalyst for a number of health issues that followed, including kidney failure. The blockage was said to be the worst of the issues but the blockage did cause other problems.

Flair is currently on kidney dialysis and doctors are looking to get his kidneys back functioning. The surgery was considered a success but there are more issues to deal with.

As noted, Flair was hospitalized in intensive care on Saturday, then placed into a medically induced coma on Monday before surgery. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair was in a lot of pain when he went into the hospital on Saturday. Flair's condition was said to be really bad. Meltzer said things were not looking good for Flair at one point, as was tweeted by WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes after he paid a visit to Flair in the hospital.

