WWE Network unveiled its SummerSlam Week programming line-up filled with a series of all-new episodes, specials and live events beginning today, Tuesday, August 15, including the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, on Sunday, August 20 at 7pm ET.

In addition to SummerSlam, WWE Network programming will include new episodes of 205 Live and NXT, the premiere of the Mae Young Classic: Bracketology Special and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

The schedule of SummerSlam Week programming on WWE Network is as follows:

205 Live

TONIGHT immediately following SmackDown Live (approximately 10pm ET)

The greatest performers from WWE's Cruiserweight Division showcase their unparalleled abilities. Akira Tozawa and the Titus Brand celebrate Tozawa's Cruiserweight Championship Title win at last night's Raw; Mustafa Ali takes on The Brian Kendrick; Local meets Tony Nese and Rich Swann; and TJP takes on Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

WWE NXT

Wednesday, August 16 at 8pm ET

With NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III only a few days away, Drew McIntyre battles Roderick Strong in the main event while undefeated NXT Women's Champion Asuka and Ember Moon meet to sign their contract for TakeOver.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Pre-Show

Saturday, August 19 LIVE at 7:30pm ET

Join an all-star panel of NXT experts as they discuss all the action and excitement coming up at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

Saturday, August 19 LIVE at 8pm ET

NXT Superstars take over Barclays Center for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. NXT Champion Bobby Roode will defend his title vs. Drew McIntyre; Asuka and Ember Moon go head-to-head for the NXT Women's Championship; NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain take on SAnitY; Aleister Black goes up against Hideo Itami; and more.

SummerSlam Kickoff

Sunday, August 20 LIVE at 5pm ET

Renee Young, David Otunga, WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Lita, and Peter Rosenberg, share their thoughts on all of the evening's matches at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam

Sunday, August 20 LIVE at 7pm ET

The Universal Championship will be decided in a Fatal 4-Way Match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman; Shinsuke Nakamura will look to earn the biggest victory of his career when he challenges WWE Champion Jinder Mahal; John Cena takes on Baron Corbin; Natalya attempts to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Naomi; Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss takes on Sasha Banks; Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reunite to take on the Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus; SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day put their titles on the line vs. The Usos; United States Champion AJ Styles will take on Kevin Owens; and more.

Mae Young Classic: Bracketology Special

Sunday, August 20 immediately following SummerSlam

Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will offer in-depth analysis of the 32 women from around the world competing in the historic Mae Young Classic. Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze will make special guest appearances.