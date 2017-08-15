- WWE posted this video of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa getting his custom plates added to the title. As noted, Tozawa won the title from Neville on last night's RAW in Boston but will defend it in Neville's rematch at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

- The WWE SummerSlam Week events continued this afternoon in New York City as Nia Jax, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Bayley, Charly Caruso and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior held an anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girls Club of Kips Bay. Below are some photos from the event:

WWE #Raw Superstars made a stop at @BGCA_Clubs of #KipsBay to share some advice on how to stand up to bullies. pic.twitter.com/K9N8A9BqrO — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 15, 2017

